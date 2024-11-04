Ravalaca wishes Haider a quick recovery

Mikaele Ravalaca [left] and Ubayd Haider

In an expected twist to their fierce rivalry, local boxing champion Mikaele Ravalaca is reaching out with heartfelt wishes for a swift recovery to his long-time adversary, Ubayd Haider.

Haider was hospitalized last month after a gruelling international title bout at the South Pacific Boxing Promotions, where he lost his IBO Asia-Pacific Super Featherweight title to China’s Runqi Zhao.

Though the duo are yet traded blows in the ring, Ravalaca’s message to Haider transcends their bitter rivalry.

“My thoughts for Haider, I honestly pray for him and feel sorry for him. And I pray he recovers and gets well soon in Jesus mighty name.”

Amid the talk of titles and glory, Ravalaca says he will keep Haider in his daily prayers.

As the boxing community rallies around Haider, Ravalaca’s heartfelt words serve as a reminder that, in the face of adversity, compassion prevails.