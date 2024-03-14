Kauyaca stripped of title

The Boxing Commission of Fiji has stripped Alifereti Kauyaca of his Cruiserweight title just 12 days after retaining it against Joseph Kwadjo.

In a press conference today, BCF Chair Adi Narayan highlighted that Kauyaca used illegal hand wraps, meaning the Commission did not authorize it.

According to Narayan, the concerned boxer was told to unwrap by the BCF Director before the fight on March 2nd at the Vodafone Arena in Suva before a new set of wraps was given to him.

Narayan says Kauyaca didn’t use illegal wraps against Kwadjo as some claim on social media.

The Commission received complaints from the Kwadjo camp and referee before a meeting was held yesterday to address the issue.

Fiji’s Cruiserweight title is now vacant as of yesterday and Kauyaca was informed of the BCF’s decision.

Narayan also says that Kauyaca is not suspended and they can have a shot at the title again with Kwadjo if there’s a promoter willing to take it on board.