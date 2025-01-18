Boxing commission enforces mandatory drug testing

The Fiji Boxing Commission has implemented mandatory drug testing for all boxing matches.

The commission’s stance follows a series of incidents in 2024 that saw the need for stricter measures.

As part of the updated measures, boxers must provide medical certificates before contracts can be signed.

Article continues after advertisement

Fiji Boxing Commission Chair Adi Narayan said that promoters are responsible for ensuring all requirements are met before the commission grants final approval.

“Promoters must check that the boxers have met all the requirements, and then we will give the final approval.”

While Narayan acknowledged potential challenges in implementing the new regulations, he assured that the focus remains on preventing risks.

“Of course, there will be shortcomings; we are humans. But that does not mean one slip should cost someone’s life.”

The commission’s decision aims to set higher standards for the sport, ensuring the welfare of boxers while boosting public confidence in the integrity of matches.