Azim stops Lipinets to win IBO title

Sergey Lipinets (left), Adam Azim

Adam Azim extended his unbeaten record to his 13th pro fight with a dominant ninth-round stoppage of Sergey Lipinets, claiming the vacant IBO light-welterweight title.

Azim controlled the battle from the start, knocking down Lipinets with a stunning counter left in the third round.

Despite a couple of low shots that resulted in two-point deductions, Azim’s powerful jab and uppercuts forced Lipinets to defend.

In the ninth round, the referee stopped the fight because Lipinets, who was visibly injured, could no longer defend himself.

Azim’s achievement is another step in his upward path, however the IBO title, while acknowledged, is not regarded a major world title.

Azim, 22, is looking for larger challenges, including a possible fight with unbeaten British fighter Dalton Smith.

Azim will take a break for Ramadan following the victory, but he appears to be ready to return with more huge fights ahead.