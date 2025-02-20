Ali confident of a win this weekend

[Photo: Supplied - Mohammed Ali]

Mohammed Ali is sending a stern warning to opponent Mikaele Ravalaca ahead of their Lightweight 61 Kilograms title bout this weekend in the Blue Water Boxing Promotions.

Ali is calling out to Ravalaca to come prepared this weekend, as he has been looking forward for a very long time in facing him inside the ring.

Ali says this isn’t the first time he will be facing a tough opponent, and he is sure of walking away with the title after their bout.

“And I’ll say it again, again and again, that title is mine. This is the second chance I have got, and I’m not letting it go. Dream on with your talks, dream on with your talks, I’m coming for you on Saturday.”

He says that has been working hard over the past few weeks in training, and is promising his fans a bout worth watching.

Ali comes with a total of four professional bouts under his belt, with two wins and two losses.

Ravalaca on the other hand, comes in with five wins and one loss, fighting three overseas-boxers.

