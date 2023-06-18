Triple Jump Champion turns dream into helping youngsters

[Source: Inside the games]

National Jumper, Eugene Vollmer has shifted his focus to mentoring young athletes this year.

Vollmer who has been in the national athletics squad for quite a great time says his time in representing the nation is up.

“My priorities have changed, the older you get your priorities change and I think I need to focus on those priorities right now. My heart has change from wanting to represent Fiji to wanting to mold and mentor high school athletes or upcoming athletes”

National Jumper, Eugene Vollmer.

Vollmer says with his experience he aims to empower and build athletes to reach their full potential.

He says his focus lies on moulding triple jump athletes.

The Sigatoka lad is assisting athletics national coaches in preparation for the Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands in November.