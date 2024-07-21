From Saqani, Nakasi High to Paris

Waisake Tewa

Not too long ago Waisake Tewa was just an ordinary kid running around in Naboutini village, Saqani with no idea about the Olympic Games.

However, come August 3rd, he will participate in the Olympics 100 metres preliminary round.

The Team Fiji sprinter’s athletics journey is a testament to how hard work can make a difference.

When the pandemic hit three years ago, many were really affected, however, in a way, it worked in Tewa’s favour.

In 2021, he came to participate in the Fiji Finals for Saqani High School but had to stay back in the capital because of the lockdown due to the pandemic.

The Lekanai villager from Gau later joined Nakasi High School in 2022 and won the school’s first gold medal in the senior boys 800 meters.

However, he switched to the sprints and represented Fiji at the 2024 World Indoor Championships in Glasgow, Scotland, Oceania Championship and also the Pacific Games.

During the Pacific Games trials last year, the 20-year-old tried out the 100 meters and beat the sprinters.

He was then selected to run the sprints where he finished fourth in Pacific Games final in the Solomon Island last year.

Tewa was after the lone athletics spot for Fiji in the Olympics with Yeshnil Karan.

Even though he’s at the Games village, Tewa says he still can’t believe he’ll run at the Olympics.

“I know I’ll be running against some big runners in the world, I’m just going to come here do the job and make my family and country proud.”

His manager, Nanise Seritanoa says Tewa is a humble athlete who doesn’t say much.

Seruitanoa says sometimes Tewa rides his bike from Nakasi to the HFC Bank Stadium for training.