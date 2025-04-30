Workshop to enhance supply chain growth

[Source: Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways Fiji/Facebook]

Stakeholders in the agriculture sector must work together to improve supply chains, expand market access, and adopt sustainable farming practices.

This was highlighted by Deputy Secretary for Agricultural Development Dr. Tekini Nakidakida during an agriculture workshop in Nausori.

He says collaboration between growers, exporters, regulators, and industry stakeholders is essential for Fiji to remain competitive in global markets.

Dr. Nakidakida states that the workshop provides a platform for participants to share data, exchange ideas, and explore strategies to strengthen the agricultural sector.

Topics discussed included market trends, sustainable practices, new technologies, and trade regulations.

The workshop series continues this week in other divisions.

The session is organised by the New Zealand Ministry for Primary Industries, the Biosecurity Authority of Fiji, and the Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways.

