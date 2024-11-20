Workforce set to double at Beachcomber Island Resort

More than 50 new jobs will be created at Beachcomber Island Resort during renovations over the next 18 month with employee numbers expected to hike from 38 to nearly 90.

One of the new owners, Mark Deeley, says they also aim to provide more job opportunities for local workers as it prepares to expand its capacity and services.

He says they currently employ around 38 people, including a team of 20 tradespeople who began their work on site on Saturday.

Deeley says the upgrades are part of a broader strategy to increase the resort’s room capacity, ultimately growing from its current offering to a 90-100 room hotel.

“So the overall workforce will double. The overall consumption of purchases from local businesses will double because of the island size double. We run our resorts very, very full. So this is what we plan. We have done this in every hotel we’ve operated before.”

Deeley says Beachcomber Island Resort’s renovation project will include not only an expansion of room numbers but also improvements to guest amenities, infrastructure, and sustainability practices.

He adds this is all aimed at enhancing the experience for visitors while ensuring that the island remains a key destination for international tourists.