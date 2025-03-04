Women still underrepresented

Minister for Women, Children, and Social Protection, Sashi Kiran

The Fiji Country Gender Assessment 2023 highlights that women’s representation in leadership roles remains limited, with only 21 percent of board members being women.

These statistics highlight the significant under-representation of women in decision-making positions across Fiji.

This was stressed by Minister for Women, Children, and Social Protection, Sashi Kiran, while marking the International Day for Women at the Reserve Bank of Fiji this morning.

Kiran emphasised that despite the challenges, women have consistently contributed to the growth and prosperity of Fiji, often working behind the scenes.

“Whether it’s at the village level, at the farm level, or from leading businesses and financial institutions to transforming industries and communities, our women have continuously proven their ability to innovate, manage, and create opportunities that propel our economy forward.”

She adds that to reduce gender gaps and establish a gender-responsive public financial management system, the government is implementing policies and programs to promote women’s economic participation in leadership.

This includes the National Gender Policy, which provides a framework for advancing gender equality across all sectors.

Kiran says that empowering women in leadership roles is crucial for achieving sustainable economic growth and creating a more inclusive society.

