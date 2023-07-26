WAF calls for water tariff review

The Chair of the Water Authority of Fiji has formally expressed a desire to review the existing water tariff in a letter addressed to the Chief Executive of Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission.

WAF’s Chief Executive, Amit Chanan, highlighted this development during the Annual Customer Forum and Water Sector 2050 Strategy consultation in Suva yesterday.

The forum witnessed a widespread willingness to assess water tariffs, with an overwhelming majority supporting the notion of a potential increase.

Article continues after advertisement

However, Chanan clarified that the Authority has no intentions of dictating the new tariff costs.

“Part of this exercise is to see where the community’s willingness to pay tax because that will shape FCCC’s determination of the tariff as well.”

At present, the water tariff stands at $0.15 per 1,000 litres of clean drinking water.

Chanan emphasizes that this review is crucial for WAF to address water infrastructure issues and enhance service delivery.

Supporting the idea, Tailevu Provincial Council Chair, Rusiate Tudravu, asserted that an elevated water tariff would ensure sustainable operations for the Authority.

“It is only fair that we look at the pricing too and when we point at WAF, at least we know we have contributed, there should be an ownership too from our part customer rather than depending on the government all the time.”

The call for a water tariff review by WAF places the power of decision-making in the hands of consumers, sparking discussions on the potential implications for water services and the Authority’s long-term viability.