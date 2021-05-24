Home

News

Untapped musical talent waiting to be discovered: Loga

Jale Daucakacaka Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JaleFBCNews
March 17, 2022 12:10 pm
Fijian singer, Sunia Soko Loga says there is a lot of untapped musical talent in the country.

Loga says this talent will need a gentle push in the right direction to become successful.

The 32-year-old winner of the South Korean national singing competition, “Immortal Songs” says he is eager to share his knowledge with local established and aspiring musicians on how they can develop their talent.

“That seed planted in me, that’s the same thing I am doing here in Fiji. To see the potential here in Fiji, and see how I can help young people inspire and just to encourage that there is a big world out there. Fiji might be a small country, but we have big hearts, a great physique, and great talents.”

Loga will be joining the Fiji Performing Rights Association (FIPRA) in holding a masterclass for 200-300 musicians next Saturday at the Fijian Teachers Association Hall in Knolly Street, Suva from 10 am to 6 pm.

 

