Two to front court for alleged deception

Two people will be produced in Nasinu Magistrates Court charged with obtaining financial advantage.

The Police Cyber Task Force has placed charges on a 22-year-old man with one count of obtaining financial advantage by deception and possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime.

It is alleged that in March last year, he dishonestly obtained $320 from the victim as payment for a tent and a table.

When he failed to deliver the items, a report was lodged at the Nakasi Police Station.

In another case, a 50-year-old man has been charged with one count of obtaining financial advantage.

The investigation revealed that on the 15th of August 2023, he allegedly dishonestly obtained $190 from the victim as a deposit for a rental car advertised on social media.

After several attempts were made by the victim to contact the accused were futile, a report was lodged at the Lautoka Police Station.

