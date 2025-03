[ Source: Supplied ]

Two people sustained injuries following an accident on Nairai Road in Raiwaqa.

According to police, the occupants of a private vehicle were injured.

It is alleged that the driver of the private vehicle failed to stop after pulling out of the Nairai junction and was hit by a truck.

Police investigations are ongoing.

