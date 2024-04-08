Training to improve service delivery

[Source: Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways Fiji/ Facebook]

Twenty two officers from the Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways attended a two-day training in Strategic Planning and Quality Customer Care.

Permanent Secretary for Agriculture and Waterways, Dr. Andrew Tukana says the training is crucial and considered high priorities in the Ministry’s performance deliverables and output.

Dr. Tukana says that the ministry is reviving its service delivery capabilities and has taken the first step in the reorganization of its structure.

[Source: Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways Fiji/ Facebook]

Participants also had the opportunity to improve their skills through role play, case study presentations, and practical exercises during the course of the training.