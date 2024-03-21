Visitor arrivals hit 54,000 last month

[File Photo]

The tourism industry experienced a mixed bag in February.

While visitor arrivals reached a record high for the month at 54,732, a 15.9 percent increase compared to February 2023, it marked a 22.2 percent decrease from the January 2024 peak of 70,324.

The Fiji Bureau of Statistics says that compared to pre-pandemic levels, visitor arrivals remain strong as February 2024 saw an 18.1 percent increase in visitors compared to February 2020.

Air travel continues to reign supreme, with 54,206 visitors arriving by plane, while sea arrivals primarily consisted of seamen on fishing vessels (526).

It says leisure travel remains the dominant purpose for visiting Fiji, accounting for 72.7% of February arrivals, this was followed by visits to friends and relatives, business trips and other reasons.