Agriculture sector in the North severely affected

The agriculture sector in the Northern Division has been severely affected.

The Government believes there is a need for a quick recovery plan to ensure the nutrition needs for people in the North are met.

Seedlings and other farming materials are being distributed to those affected by Tropical Cyclone Yasa.

This includes over 10,000 seedlings, Bele cuttings, and over 150,000 cassava stems amongst others.

The Agriculture Ministry has also deployed teams to Vanua Levu to assist affected communities.

Assistance to other affected parts of the country including Lomaiviti and the Lau group is also being put together.