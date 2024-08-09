Syringes found in Suva’s public toilets

[File Photo]

Concerns about the state of public toilets including reports of used syringes found in urinal areas has been raised in Parliament this week.

Independent MP Ioane Naivalurua raised these issues with Local Government Minister Maciu Nalumisa, questioning the security measures planned to ensure public safety amid ongoing upgrades.

Nalumisa confirms that SCC is set to upgrade several public facilities within the current financial year.

He shared the goal of enhancing these facilities to meet user-friendly and sanitary standards, reflecting their importance to Fijians and visitors.

Naivalurua says that currently, Suva has only three public toilets—located at the market, Terry Walk and the Botanical Garden.

He also points out that the facility at Sukuna Park is closed and the remaining toilets are in poor condition, described as dirty, unhygienic and unsafe.

He urges the Minister to prioritize the renovation of these facilities and accelerate the process to ensure they meet basic hygiene standards.

Speaker of Parliament Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu also addressed the issue, noting that despite available grants, the facilities suffer from inadequate upkeep.

Ratu says it leads to unpleasant odors and unsanitary conditions.

He mentions the presence of drug paraphernalia at Sukuna Park and calls for more effective management and cleaning of public toilets, including those on boats.

In response, Nalumisa stresses the need for facility users to maintain cleanliness.

He adds that some municipalities have caretakers assigned to oversee public facilities and that a user-pay system is in place for certain locations.

For Sukuna Park, he announces plans for round-the-clock security to monitor and maintain the area.

The Minister assures that the Council will address these issues, ensuring all public facilities are safe and well-maintained.