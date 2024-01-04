Staff urged to change attitude towards service delivery

The staff of the Labasa Town Council have been reminded to change their attitude towards service delivery.

Minister for Sugar, Charan Jeath Singh, stated that the council staff should not make the ratepayers run around if they have a problem.

He stresses that Labasa needs development and the council plays a crucial role in ensuring this eventuates.

“If they have an issue and before it comes to the Council where you reject it, go and tell them that this is a problem, why don’t you solve it first and then we will push it in. Rather than you delaying the project, putting a negative comment and making them run around.”

Special Administrators Chair, Paul Jaduram also emphasizes that ratepayers must be served without delay.

“Because they are the ones who are paying your salaries and wages and we must look after them.”

Jaduram expressed optimism about the planned developments for Labasa.

On the priority list is the construction of a $30m by-pass road into Labasa Town, a bridge, a multi-storey car park, a first-ever gas crematorium, and a Botanical Garden.