Shangri-La lights up with sustainable Christmas tree

Shangri-La Yanuca Island Resort kicked off the festive season with its annual Festive Tree Lighting Ceremony, opting for a sustainable approach that showcased the resort’s commitment to environmental consciousness.

Instead of using a traditional artificial Christmas tree, the resort’s team creatively crafted a unique tree using pot plants.

General Manager, Francis Lee says the tree stands as a symbol of the resort’s dedication to sustainability and its efforts to reduce its environmental footprint.

He says they have been actively promoting environmental sustainability throughout the resort,.

He says they brainstormed several ideas for Christmas tree and decided to create one using natural materials that reflect their commitment to the environment.

The ceremony featured traditional carols performed by the Nahigatoka choir, spreading the spirit of Christmas with their harmonious voices.