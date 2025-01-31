News

Schools, businesses remain open despite flooding

Shania Shayal Prasad Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

January 31, 2025 12:30 pm

The flooding in Sabeto, Nadi

While the Western and Northern divisions are currently experiencing flooded roads due to heavy rainfall, schools and businesses remain open.

Divisional Police Commander West, SSP Iakobo Vaisewa, says they have not received any notice for school closures at this time.

SSP Vaisewa also mentioned that they have received reports of rising water levels in Ba town.

“We will provide updates once we receive more information from the ground. The only update is from Ba, the shopping complex where water started to flow in due to the high tide, but now the tide is low, and the water is receding.”


Earlier today, the Fiji Roads Authority listed several roads and crossings that are closed or have limited movement due to flooding.


SSP Vaisewa confirmed that they are closely monitoring the situation.


