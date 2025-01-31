Schools, businesses remain open despite flooding

The flooding in Sabeto, Nadi

While the Western and Northern divisions are currently experiencing flooded roads due to heavy rainfall, schools and businesses remain open.

Divisional Police Commander West, SSP Iakobo Vaisewa, says they have not received any notice for school closures at this time.

SSP Vaisewa also mentioned that they have received reports of rising water levels in Ba town.

Article continues after advertisement

“We will provide updates once we receive more information from the ground. The only update is from Ba, the shopping complex where water started to flow in due to the high tide, but now the tide is low, and the water is receding.”



Sabeto, Nadi

Earlier today, the Fiji Roads Authority listed several roads and crossings that are closed or have limited movement due to flooding.



Sabeto, Nadi

SSP Vaisewa confirmed that they are closely monitoring the situation.



Sabeto, Nadi



Sabeto, Nadi