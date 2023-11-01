Samabula Health Centre to get a fresh look

[Source: Massey University]

The Samabula Health Centre will undergo minor refurbishment this upcoming weekend, initiated by the Ministry of Health.

The refurbishment primarily includes repainting the facility.

During this period, the Ministry has adjusted the opening hours of the health center.

The Ministry says service delivery will remain uninterrupted, as the health center will operate from 8 am to 4 pm on all three days when the work is scheduled to commence.