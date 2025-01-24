RFMF Engineers Regiment receive new equipment

[Source: Republic of Fiji Military Forces/ Facebook]

The Republic of Fiji Military Forces Engineers Regiment received two vehicles and explosive ordnance disposal equipment at the Engineers Camp in Nabuni yesterday.

The vehicles and equipment were donated by the US Department of State, Bureau of Political-Military Affairs, Office of Weapons Removal and Abatement, and Golden West Humanitarian Foundation to be used by the RFMF Engineers Regiments.

Commander Land Forces Brigadier General Onisivoro Covunisaqa thanked the US Department of State for these generous donations.

Brig-Gen Covunisaqa says this is a significant milestone in their ongoing collaboration to enhance the capabilities of the armed forces, particularly in critical areas of EOD.

He says the donation of these two vehicles and EOD equipment is a gesture of goodwill and a testament to the strong partnership between the US and Fiji.

He adds the training received from Golden West has been invaluable, equipping the personnel with the skills and knowledge necessary to handle potentially dangerous situations with utmost professionalism and safety.

Brig-Gen Covunisaqa also thanked the Golden West Humanitarian Foundation for implementing the International Mine Action Standards training program Level One and Two for EOD personnel.