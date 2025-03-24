Retired ship captain testifies in murder trial

A retired ship captain with 39 years of experience took the stand as a defense witness in the trial against Tevita Kapawale who is alleged to have murdered five crew members in 2021.

Savenaca Kadavi who spent 20-years on boat described the make of fishing vessel and the purpose of individual areas on the fishing vessel.

While testifying in the Suva High Court Kadavi also highlighted how it would be impossible for a person to survive for more than two hours if the fish hold is locked.

During the prosecution case, a witness testified that he had remained confined within the fish hold for more than 30 hours.

The fish hold is a specialised storage area, typically insulated and equipped with chilling systems, used to keep the catch fresh and prevent spoilage

He also testified that it is impossible for the boat to sink unless there was a deliberate attempt.

The trial proceeded in the High Court this morning after it ruled that Kapawale had a case to answer in this matter.

Kapawale is accused for the death of five crew members onboard the FV Tiro 2.

The incident occurred on May 18th, 2021, following a heated argument among crew members in the Mamanuca and Yasawa areas.

It is believed there were eight crew members on board, including three Indonesians and five Fijians.

