Remuneration and entitlements resume for FijiFirst MPs

The Fiji Parliament says all remuneration and entitlements to the twenty-four members of the FijiFirst Party are no longer suspended.

This was after the Parliament received correspondence from the Acting Registrar of Political Parties informing it that the FijiFirst Party has complied with the requirements of Section 26 of the Political Parties (Registration, Conduct, Funding, and Disclosures) Act 2013.

The Parliament Secretary says for this reason the suspension is lifted and remuneration and entitlements to FijiFirst MPs shall resume with immediate effect.

All twenty-four members can resume participation in all the proceedings of Parliament or any committee of Parliament, including participating in all related activities such as representing Parliament in meetings, workshops, seminars, conferences, assemblies, and so forth.