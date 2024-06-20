Rabuka promises surprise budget reveal

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka responded to questions regarding the funding of increased salaries for parliamentarians by hinting at unexpected details to be revealed in the national budget next Friday.

He urged petitioners to withhold judgment until after the budget debate.

Last Friday, the Fiji Council of Social Services and the Fiji Public Service Association initiated a petition opposing the salary hikes.

Rabuka emphasized that all Fijians have the right to voice their concerns on this issue.

“A petition will be tabled in parliament anyway. If they have the right number, in accordance with the standing orders, the petition will be presented by some member of parliament.”

Rabuka also challenged Fiji Council of Social Services Executive Director Vani Catanasiga to substantiate her claims of disunity within the government, following her statement that the Prime Minister needs to organize his office amid alleged communication inconsistencies within the Coalition Government.

Additionally, Rabuka signalled the possibility of public consultation regarding the proposed increase in allowances and salaries for members of parliament.

FBC News understands that the consultation will be about how the salary increase is to be implemented as the passing of this increase has already been done.