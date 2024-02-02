Rabuka commends EU for Pacific support

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has called on the European Union to continue its support towards the Pacific to tackle global challenges and promote inclusive economic growth.

Rabuka acknowledges the EU for its partnership with the Pacific during the Pacific Day celebration ahead of the 3rd EU-Indo Pacific Ministerial Forum.

The Prime Minister stresses the need to strengthen ties, recognize shared values, and work towards a sustainable future.

He highlighted the Blue Pacific and the EU’s shared commitment to democracy, human rights, and sustainable development and added that collaboration is vital.



Rabuka commended the EU for its steadfast support in critical areas such as climate change adaptation, renewable energy, and economic development.

He pointed out that signing the S.A.M.O.A. Agreement is a robust framework for Pacific-EU cooperation in areas of mutual interest.



The Prime Minister is also urging global leaders to uphold principles for a stable and resilient Pacific that remains a beacon of stability and resilience.