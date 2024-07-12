Pryde writes to Winston Peters

Suspended Director of Public Prosecution, Christopher Pryde [File Photo]

Suspended Director of Public Prosecution, Christopher Pryde has written to New Zealand’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Winston Peters, asking for assistance to challenge the sudden cessation of his salary.

Pryde claims that he has a seven-year contract and that the Fijian government has unilaterally cut off his salary at the four-year mark.

He asserts that he is unable to effectively defend himself against what he claims are totally unwarranted charges that have been outstanding for 15 months.

Pryde was removed from office in April of last year for alleged misbehavior after a meeting with former Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

In his letter to Winston Peters, he claims that the cessation of his salary is a denial of natural justice, leaving him with little choice but to seek assistance from Peters.

He also alleges that one of the Assistant DPPs at the time was also removed from office, claiming she was informed that it was because she was white.

Pryde further claims that the option to pursue a claim for unfair dismissal is not available to him as he has not been formally dismissed.

We are attempting to get a comment from the government.