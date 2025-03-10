PRF champions grassroots recyclers

[ Source: Pacific Recycling Foundation ]

Pacific Recycling Foundation has once again positioned grassroots recyclers from Fiji and the Pacific at the forefront of global discussions on waste management and sustainability.

The PRF took part in the 12th Regional 3R and Circular Economy Forum in Asia and the Pacific, held in Jaipur, India.

The theme for the forum was “Realising Circular Societies Towards Achieving SDGs and Carbon Neutrality in Asia-Pacific.”

PRF Founder, Amitesh Deo, while speaking to development partners and government leaders, emphasised the need to acknowledge and integrate the work of informal collectors of recyclables into formal waste management frameworks.

He challenged policymakers to shift their focus beyond technical solutions and place people, especially those on the frontlines of waste collection at the centre of sustainability efforts.

Deo says it is time that decision-makers recognise that sustainability is not just about policies and technology, it is about people.

