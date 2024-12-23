Prasad reflects on Fiji's journey in Christmas message

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad says Fiji’s history, marked by unique challenges, has taught everyone the value of unity and strength in diversity.

In his Christmas message, Professor Prasad highlights that together, Fijians have navigated through trials, drawing on their strength to unite and build a more inclusive and robust Fiji.

He adds that this festive season offers everyone a moment to reflect on this journey as a nation, especially as the coalition government completes its second term.

Professor Prasad says this year has been one of resilience and determination to continue building a foundation that will result in lasting social and economic advancement.

Undoubtedly, the DPM says this will be enhanced by the work of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission which will bring permanent closure to a dark chapter of political turmoil.

Prasad says permanent stability means economic prosperity and economic prosperity means more income for all citizens.

He adds that in the spirit of Christmas, which symbolizes hope and renewal, they are confident about Fiji’s future.

Prasad says their commitment to overcoming obstacles, whether they be social, economic, or environmental, remains unwavering.

He emphasizes that they stand united in their efforts to create a nation where every Fijian, regardless of their background, can progress and enjoy all fundamental freedoms without any fear.