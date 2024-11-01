Poor roads endanger commuters

The road leading to the Suva Bus Stand is in critical condition, causing damage to buses and putting the safety of commuters at risk, according to the Fiji Bus Operators Association.

The association has urged immediate intervention from the Suva City Council or the Fiji Roads Authority to address the problem which has remained unresolved for a long time.

FBOA General Secretary Rohit Latchan said that the rough and bumpy roads have not only been damaging buses but are also driving up maintenance costs for operators.

Article continues after advertisement

As a result, he said bus fares have increased to cover these expenses.

Latchan stated that bus operators have raised concerns repeatedly, yet no action has been taken to fix the deteriorating road or clarify which authority is responsible for its maintenance.

He said the poor state of the road has raised serious safety concerns for commuters particularly as the Suva Bus Stand is a vital hub for thousands of people daily.

Operators argue that this critical location should be maintained as a safe and reliable transit point. However, Latchan says his attempts to engage with the relevant authorities through emails and meeting requests have gone unanswered.

“And we don’t know who’s responsible, whether it’s Suva City Council or Fiji Roads Authority or who’s responsible for bus station, to maintain bus station. See, the bus station is a very important place, because, you know, that’s where everybody, you know like, you know, comes in to board their bus and, you know, they come into the city, they come into the bus station.”

Latchan also criticized the bus station charges imposed on operators, arguing that the fees are unjustified given the significant business they bring to the city.

He suggested these costs should be covered by rates paid by other businesses in the area instead of being borne solely by bus operators.

The additional burden of these charges, combined with the damage caused by poor road conditions is further driving up costs for passengers.

The deteriorating infrastructure has left bus operators with no choice but to increase fares to sustain operations and keep their vehicles in working condition.

This issue has frustrated passengers but operators insist that rising repair costs have made fare hikes unavoidable.

The association emphasized that this issue extends beyond financial implications and is fundamentally about public safety.

Bus operators are calling on the authorities to prioritize repairs to the road and the bus stand to ensure the safety and well-being of commuters.

Commuters interviewed by FBC Team this morning also expressed frustration over the poor state of the road and surrounding infrastructure.

A wheelbarrow operator said the damaged roads and footpaths make it difficult to navigate the area, while another commuter from Lutu, Naitasiri, highlighted additional problems such as dilapidated bus shelters.

Many commuters shared similar sentiments, emphasizing the challenges faced during rainy weather, when the bus stand becomes even more hazardous.

FBC News has sent questions to the Suva City Council and the Fiji Roads Authority and we are yet to receive a response.