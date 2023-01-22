Vosarogo hits out at the former AG

Minister for Lands Filimoni Vosarogo (Left), FijiFirst General Secretary Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

Minister for Lands Filimoni Vosarogo has hit out at former Attorney General and FijiFirst General Secretary Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum after the former AG claims there has been an assault on the Constitution.

Vosarogo, in a statement, claims the former AG openly and aggressively assaulted the 1997 Constitution, a people’s Constitution.

He further says Sayed-Khaiyum did not accept the Yash Ghai Constitution draft.

He claims that Sayed-Khaiyum cooked his own and in 2013 established this Constitution for the Republic of Fiji.

He told the former AG that no one needed to be a lawyer to tell the difference between good and bad drafting.

He adds that Sayed-Khaiyum is in fact assaulting the mandate of the majority who chose their government.

He says that the former AG is now the aggressor, and with his diatribe, the people are once again the victims.

Sayed-Khaiyum claims that the government has made a number of policy announcements that breach procedures laid out in the constitution.

He says the constitution is the supreme law, and there is no process that can supersede it.