Do not be fooled: Bainimarama

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama [left] and Sitiveni Rabuka

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says his government is not sitting around, talking big, holding pocket meetings and jiving and dancing.

Bainimarama stated this while speaking on NZ’s Radio Tarana and directed his statement towards The People’s Alliance Leader Sitiveni Rabuka.

The Prime Minister says his leadership focus is on getting the work done.

He says Rabuka’s only focus is to rise to power and try to bring back the Great Council of Chiefs, which will only serve his own political interest.

He goes on to say that Rabuka hasn’t changed and that his claim that people have forgotten about him is irresponsible and demonstrates a lack of empathy for the gravity of his actions.

Bainimarama says Rabuka had so much confidence in the last election and he should expect the same election result this time around.

“Fijians will not be fooled by this man’s sweet talk. He was confident in the 2018 election when he was under the SODELPA banner and lost and he will lose again under his new Party. At the end of the day Fijians will place their trust in a leader that remains steadfast, that bring confidence and overcome challenges with them.”

Bainimarama revealed that during the 2000 mutiny, a day after George Speight took over, Rabuka approached the then President as he wanted to command the Army.

Bainimarama says he was informed by the then President about this and Rabuka’s request was denied.

He says Rabuka will pounce at any opportunity to grab power at any cost.

The Prime Minister says this is why Fijians should be worried about Rabuka.