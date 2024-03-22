Police look for missing Ifereimi

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

Police are seeking assistance to locate 23-year-old Ifereimi Bill Moce.

Moce a resident of Maharaj Place, Waidina was last seen leaving his home in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

He has been reported missing at the Nausori Police Station yesterday.

Attempts made to locate his whereabouts have been futile.

If anyone has information regarding Moce’s whereabouts, they are urged to call Crime Stoppers on 919.