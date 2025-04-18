Police investigates attack on vessel

Source@keekee4352 / TikTok

A report has been lodged with the police of an attack carried out on a fishing vessel in Suva.

Police say a team will be visiting the vessel tomorrow.

A video showing a number of men boarding the vessel and attempting to cause harm fishermen.

The fishermen were seen trying to defend themselves as those who invaded the vessel used force to try and get to the top of the boat.

The vessel is believed to have been berthed at the dry dock at Walu Bay.

