This is April agenda says Speaker

Parliament has once again been told this morning that current discussions are based on what the Business Committee had agreed upon and this is from the April sitting.

Speaker of Parliament, Ratu Epeli Nailatikau, made the comments, as many have questioned why MPs have not been discussing the current COVID-19 situation impacting the country.

Opposition MPs and most Fijians have been asking since the start of the Parliament session on Tuesday, why there are no COVID-19 discussions on the agenda.

Ratu Epeli says there is a pending business that needs to be attended to.

“What the Parliament is trying to do now is clear all the pending business including committee reports, legislative reviews, and other matters. Before we proceed to other pressing matters. Therefore I wish to reassure you that the workings of your Parliament are not a waste of time nor are they useless.”

Ratu Epeli says the daily updates from the health officials are something that is as important in getting information out to all Fijians.