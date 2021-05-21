PM thanks all civil servants in fight against COVID-19

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has paid tribute to all civil servants who have been involved in the front line duty during the current COVID-19 outbreak.

Almost the entire civil service machinery has been involved in some way or form, assisting the Health Ministry on a daily basis.

Speaking in Parliament today, PM Bainimarama says, in the challenging times, the civil servants have sacrificed a lot and deserve noting but plaudits.

“As Prime Minister, I would like to take this time, to convey my deepest appreciation to all frontline civil servants out there, bracing the challenges that is before us. Working continuously, sacrificing their lives, and time with their families in the battle against coronavirus.

He goes on to say the civil servants have stepped up at a time when they have been needed the most by Fiji and her people.

“Mr Speaker, the civil service has been tremendous these past four weeks, maintaining community lockdowns, undertaking community screenings, distributing food rations or just lending an ear and providing assistance to their fellow Fiji citizens during these difficult times. To all our civil servants doing our country proud, I thank you.”

Fiji’s front liners have been involved in the fight against the second wave since it started last month.



[Source: Fijian Parliament]



