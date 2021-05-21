Home

Parliament resumes tomorrow

FBC News News Team [email protected] | @FBC_News
June 1, 2021 4:44 pm

Parliament will resume tomorrow after receiving clearance from the Ministry of Health.

Disinfection protocols in the Parliament precincts have been completed.

The Business Committee has decided that Parliament sitting will resume from tomorrow until Saturday.

Parliament sittings will be conducted virtually with Members of Parliament either attending in-person or connecting remotely.

This is to ensure full compliance with the current COVID-safe measures and protocols in place nationwide.

Access to the Parliamentary Complex will be limited only to Members of Parliament, authorized Government officials, authorized caucus and Parliament staff with strict adherence to the COVID-safe measures and protocols.

The Parliament sittings will be aired live on TV and streamed on the Parliament’s website and Facebook page.

