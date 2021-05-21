Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
$50 assistance starts today|FIU investigated $127m suspected tainted funds|Housing Authority extends COVID-19 relief package assistance|Ministry to expedite the process: Dr Tudravu|16 juveniles charged with serious crimes in May|Hospital staff transferred to quarantine facility|People still swimming and trekking to move areas|Police complaint filed against vaccination|Fiji fighting Delta Plus variant|No bus service on Sunday in containment areas|17 private practitioners to begin public service soon|More than one person can apply|Tumbled truck lands driver in hospital|Nine new cases, two from CWM Hospital|Evaluation underway to determine CWM lockdown|Nadi hospital closed, new arrangements made|Reduced lending rates will benefit Fijians|Central Division has 284 active COVID cases|26 more infections with Navy cluster still rising|Sailor contracted virus while on bereavement leave|Three percent of Fiji’s target population fully vaccinated|Over 2000 Fijians registered to travel to Viti Levu|FCCI welcomes reopening of businesses|Areas in Nawaka on complete lockdown|RBF drops lending rates, banks to pass on to consumers|
Full Coverage

Parliament

Its personal hatred and obsession with ethnicity says Dr Reddy

FBC News News Team [email protected] | @FBC_News
June 2, 2021 2:45 pm
Doctor Mahendra Reddy and Lynda Tabuya

The leaders of any party need to hold the important positions in any government, says Agricultural Minster, Doctor Mahendra Reddy.

His comments was targeted towards Opposition today, saying with the Opposition’s personal hatred and obsession with ethnicity with the

Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, had gotten the better of them.

Article continues after advertisement

Reddy says Sayed-Khaiyum’s vision and expertise was one which was of great benefit.

He goes on to say that the Finance Minister is a book keeper but the Economy Minister hold a bigger role.

“It is not the Finance Minister who can do that Sir, but it is the Economy Minister. The question is then who should the Economy Minister, Mr Speaker Sir. The persons should be the leaders of the party. It’s they who formulate vision which is super imposed in the government vision. Mr Speaker Sir, it is for this reason that it is critical that party leaders, the top two should not only formulate but lead and execute the economic vision of the part in government.”

Reddy was interrupted when Opposition Whip, Lynda Tabuya called him to stop grandstanding, which saw the Agriculture Minster take swipe at Tabuya as well.

This was on Tabuya’s call last week says the Reserve Bank should print $500 million and loan it to the government.

“Honorable Tabuya said they can better run the economy and if they are in government, the economy would be much better. Mr Speaker Sir, I was wondering what was this magic strategy. Albeit she slipped last week and revealed her strategy.”

Trade Minister Faiyaz Koya also says the Opposition need to stop its attack on Sayed-Khaiyum.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.