Its personal hatred and obsession with ethnicity says Dr Reddy

The leaders of any party need to hold the important positions in any government, says Agricultural Minster, Doctor Mahendra Reddy.

His comments was targeted towards Opposition today, saying with the Opposition’s personal hatred and obsession with ethnicity with the

Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, had gotten the better of them.

Reddy says Sayed-Khaiyum’s vision and expertise was one which was of great benefit.

He goes on to say that the Finance Minister is a book keeper but the Economy Minister hold a bigger role.

“It is not the Finance Minister who can do that Sir, but it is the Economy Minister. The question is then who should the Economy Minister, Mr Speaker Sir. The persons should be the leaders of the party. It’s they who formulate vision which is super imposed in the government vision. Mr Speaker Sir, it is for this reason that it is critical that party leaders, the top two should not only formulate but lead and execute the economic vision of the part in government.”

Reddy was interrupted when Opposition Whip, Lynda Tabuya called him to stop grandstanding, which saw the Agriculture Minster take swipe at Tabuya as well.

This was on Tabuya’s call last week says the Reserve Bank should print $500 million and loan it to the government.

“Honorable Tabuya said they can better run the economy and if they are in government, the economy would be much better. Mr Speaker Sir, I was wondering what was this magic strategy. Albeit she slipped last week and revealed her strategy.”

Trade Minister Faiyaz Koya also says the Opposition need to stop its attack on Sayed-Khaiyum.