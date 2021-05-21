Government aware of COVID crisis

Members present in the Business Committee had thoroughly discussed the agenda for this week’s parliament sitting.

Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum pointed this out in parliament after opposition members Lynda Tabuya and Professor Biman Prasad claimed the Government is ignoring discussions on the COVID crisis.

Sayed-Khaiyum adds Tabuya and Prasad were part of the discussions yesterday and are choosing to grandstand parliament.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds Government understands Fiji is going through a difficult period but there are other areas that need attention as well.

“We all know there’s a COVID-19 situation going on. We know that. Various statements have been made by the government and there are other statements that will be made by the government. The opposition if there are specific questions have the opportunity to ask those questions next week. Because this agenda item had already been set. And the reality of the matter is yes there is a COVID situation but there are other facets to the running of government and these matters that we are addressing also pertain to other facets of running the government.”

SODELPA MP Lynda Tabuya claims Fijians are frustrated that there are no discussions on solutions relating to the current COVID situation.

“We did raise this issue in the business committee about the need for us to address the issue that is current to us right now and our people suffering during this crisis. So here we are discussing the issue about municipal councils when we really should be looking at the issues about the current crisis.”

NFP Leader Biman Prasad claims thousands of Fijians are suffering and he has been receiving calls from the public inquiring about today’s parliament session if it would include our COVID crisis.