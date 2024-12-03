Parliament adopts 2025 sitting calendar, Opposition MPs not happy

[Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/ Facebook]

Parliament has adopted the sitting calendar for next year.

Leader of Government in Parliament Ro Filipe Tuisawau says the sitting calendar will enable all six standing committees to continue working on the annual reports that are pending and any bills that may be brought before the August House.

He says that the suggested sitting calendar needs the cooperation of all members of parliament, as the committees are crucial channels for the Parliament to communicate with the public.

President Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu will officially open the 2025 parliament sitting year on February 24th.

The first sitting will be for two weeks where members will debate on his speech and other matters from March 3rd to the 7th and March 10th to the 14th.

The next sittings will be held from April 20th to 2nd May, and June 2nd to the 6th.

The budget will be announced on June 27th and it will be debated from July 7th to the 11th.

The other sittings have been scheduled for August 4th to 8th, September 29th to October 3rd and November 30th to the 7th.

“I request all honorable members to support the sitting calendar before the House, as it will enable Parliament to continue its legislative, representative and oversight duties. I should add that 2025 is a very important year as far as the government is concerned in terms of its legislative program.”

However, Opposition Member of Parliament Premila Kumar has raised concerns and questioned why only two weeks have been assigned to debate on the national budget.

Kumar says the budget always impacts businesses, agencies and the people, and the Members of Parliament should be given enough time to debate the budget documents.

“That is unacceptable, Mr Speaker, simply because it is a national event, an important event. Why is our speaking time reduced? Now, even the Budget debate is reduced by one week. Previously, we were given two weeks.”

She also raised concerns that the parliament sitting calendar is not adequate as the members will not be sitting for almost three months.

Kumar says instead of opening the Parliament in February, it should begin sitting a month earlier.

“Last year, we were given the reason that some renovation work was going on. Therefore, we could not open Parliament on time. Now, everything is in order. Why can’t we open Parliament earlier? We have to set the example for the rest of the country. I do not understand why we are opening the Parliament so late.”

Assistance Minister for Foreign Affairs Lenora Qereqeretabua also pointed out that the parliament will be prorogues for nearly two months.

“There is a lot of work to do. There are bills and there are annual reports and also committee reports that we need to table as quickly as possible. So, just begging your indulgence and just reminding the Honorable Chairs of all the standing committees to do the right thing and write to Honorable Speaker’s office, as has been accepted in the past.”

Opposition Members of Parliament Jone Usamate says since the Coalition Government has come into power, the parliament sitting days continue to decline.

Usamate points out that important events are also not taken into account when deciding the sitting dates.

“They would set a calendar and, all of a sudden, they do not know in advance the dates at which they’re supposed to have important engagements, such as the UNGA, the COP, and so forth. And because of this ineptitude on their part, this incompetence on their part, the inability of themselves and their staff to make sure that they know when major events are taking place around the world that they need to attend, they have not taken that into account.”

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad says the calendar was agreed to by the Business Committee and it makes sense.

Prasad says the members will have enough time to debate on the next budget.

He pointed out that they will sit for two weeks in March to be able to debate on the important bills and reports.