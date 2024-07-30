New water tanks for Sakoca residents

[Source: WAF/ Facebook]

The Water Authority of Fiji has implemented the Water Tank Subsidy Scheme to enhance water security and build resilience among its metered customers living in areas with intermittent supply.

Minister for Public Works, Ro Filipe Tuisawau yesterday handed over four new 1,000-litre water tanks to successful applicants of Sakoca in Tacirua.

Ro Filipe says Sakoca is an area that has encountered water supply issues for some time.

He adds one of the reasons behind this is that it is an elevated area.

Ro Filipe says other factors like non-revenue water losses due to pipe leaks, ageing infrastructure and population growth leading to increased demand contributes to the current intermittent water supply experience along the Suva ridge.

“Our WAF team is currently implementing a long-term solution project to extend the Viria Water Supply System coverage by laying and connecting a pipeline from Sawani to Colo-i-Suva and constructing a pump station and a reservoir to supply water towards Tacirua and Tamavua to alleviate the current intermittent water supply along the Suva ridge. The project will be completed within the next two years.”

The Water Tank Subsidy Scheme was allocated two million dollars in the 2023/24 National Budget.

The subsidy scheme represents a proactive step towards addressing the water supply challenges faced by many Fijians.