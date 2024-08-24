New project to benefit thousands along Suva-Nausori corridor

[Source: Jo Vesikara/ Facebook]

Around 164,000 Fijians living along the Suva-Nausori corridor are set to benefit from the newly launched Water Mains Project.

The project, which began yesterday with a groundbreaking ceremony at Lokia Landing, promises to deliver clean, safe drinking water to communities that have long faced water supply challenges.

Public Works Minister Ro Filipe Tuisawau, highlighted the far-reaching impact of the initiative emphasizing the government’s dedication to improving the lives of Fijians.

“So climate mitigation and climate resilient infrastructure is one of our key priority areas. For this project, the total cost is $17.3 million, benefiting 164,000 people along the Suva Nausori Corridor, Lokia, Dibulu, and I think on the other side towards Burebasaga and Noco so it’s quite a wide area which will benefit.”

Ro Filipe stresses the importance of this development, noting that the improved water services will significantly impact daily life, health, education, and economic opportunities for the 164,000 residents.

He says the project will be undertaken by Flame Tree Developments under the project name Lokia Pipe laying Works.

The project is expected to be completed by October 2025.