New board for FHL Fund Management Limited

[Source: Fijian Holdings Limited]

The Fijian Holdings Limited fund management company has appointed new members to its board of directors.

In a statement, Cama Raimuria replaces Nesbitt Hazelman as FHL Fund Management Limited chair.

Anaisi Mataitoga and Josua Satavu also join the FHL FML as Board Directors.

According to the statement, Raimuria is a highly accomplished, result driven and senior business management executive with more than 20 years of progress experience in design and implementation of corporate strategy in the areas of finance, business operation, sales and management.

Mataitoga is a retired human resources manager with over 15 years of experience at Yasana Holdings Limited and Public Service Commission Credit Union Travel and Foreign Exchange.

Satavu is currently FHL Group Manager Investment and joins the FHL Group from the Fiji National Provident Fund, where he was mostly involved in managing the Equities portfolio in investment.

The shareholders of expressed gratitude to Hazelman and fellow departing board directors Abilash Ram and Eseta Nadakuitavuki for leaving behind a legacy of remarkable contributions to FHL Fund Management Limited.

According to the statement, the new board is poised to lead FHL Fund Management to new heights of achievement and innovation.