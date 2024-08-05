Negligence to be probed in Navua toddler's death

[Source: Fiji Police Force/Facebook]

An investigation is underway in the case where a one-year-old died following an accident in Naitonitoni, Navua, yesterday.

Director Traffic, Senior Superintendent of Police Mitieli Divuana, says the element of negligence will also be looked into.

This as the victim, who was with a parent and a sibling, allegedly left home unnoticed and walked onto the road where he was hit by a vehicle driven by a 23-year-old man.

SSP Divuana says the driver rushed the child to the Navua Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

He is reminding parents and guardians to be extra vigilant when it comes to the supervision of young children, as accidents can occur within a matter of seconds.