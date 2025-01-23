Kiran slams video of child consuming alcohol

Minister for Women, Children, and Social Protection Sashi Kiran has criticized a social media post depicting a child being given alcohol to consume.

Kiran says her ministry is working closely with the Fiji Police Force to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The minister says it is deeply concerning to see such a video floating around social media, and any actions involving children consuming alcohol or being exposed to such behavior are a clear violation of Fiji’s legal framework, particularly the new Child Protection Act 2024.

She says children need to be loved and protected, and those around them are supposed to provide this; however, increasingly, adults and careers are found to be the ones violating these children.

Kiran has also urged the public to refrain from sharing such harmful content and to report to relevant authorities, as everyone has a role to play in safeguarding the well-being of children.

She says the ministry is taking this matter seriously, and necessary actions will be taken to address the situation appropriately.