Ministry conducts outreach program

The Health Ministry’s sub-divisional medical team is conducting an outreach program for communities like the Vunimoli nursing area which has more than 3,000 people and no nursing station or health centre.

Divisional Medical Officer North, Dr Tiko Saumalua, said the two-day outreach was part of the Ministry’s ongoing effort to broaden its services and reach out to grassroots communities in the most remote locations.

The Vunimoli nursing area, right up to Navakuru and Suweni villages, has a population of more than 3,000 with no nursing station or health centres, highlighting the need for medical services to be brought to the area.

Dr Saumalua said the outreach setup provides all the services offered by the Ministry, from general outpatient care to dental clinics and TB screenings.

He added that they were also focusing on the early detection and disease intervention for non-communicable diseases.

“It’s basically the aim and the purpose. It’s just to come out to the communities, follow up with those who have known medical conditions, and also give the opportunity for our team to screen the public who haven’t encountered such programs and be able to pick up through our screening program, being able to pick up some indicators if they need to be followed up later.”

The outreach will conclude today, with residents along Waidamudamu, Waikisi, Nagata, and Suweni able to access health services without having to travel to the Nasea Health Center.