GCC secretariat to visit provinces in 2025

The Great Council of Chiefs Secretariat will embark on a nationwide visit in 2025 to promote social cohesion, reconciliation, and unity across Fiji’s provinces.

The initiative is aimed at driving a message of togetherness and addressing key social issues facing the nation.

Minister for iTaukei Affairs, Ifereimi Vasu, emphasized that a significant shift in mindset is needed to ensure success in this effort.

Article continues after advertisement

“The GCC must find its place among this changing world and weave a thread that will join all our communities together,”

Vasu says the Secretariat has made significant progress in its preparation, having established the GCC Secretariat and appointed the chairman, who is now leading efforts in key areas including governance, leadership, economic empowerment, cultural preservation, and resource ownership.

The initiative will also focus on critical issues such as education, health and well-being, climate change, and the prevention of violence against women and children.

The Ministry of iTaukei Affairs highlighted that the work of the GCC will be guided by these core themes, aimed at promoting unity and addressing the pressing challenges within the iTaukei communities and beyond.

The upcoming visits will be crucial in reinforcing the GCC’s role in promoting good governance, social equity, and sustainability in Fiji’s rapidly changing landscape.