Free bus fare and tuition to continue

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has again given his assurance that primary, secondary and tertiary students will not pay tuition fees when classes resume next month.

He says he has given a directive to the Education Minister Aseri Radrodro to inform students not to worry about their tuition and also bus fares.

Rabuka said they have also held discussions with the Finance Ministry and further announcements would be made soon.

Classes for primary and secondary students have been scheduled to begin on February 6th but teachers are directed to report to school on January 30th.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, the Tertiary Scholarship and Loan Service dismissed reports that the debts of tertiary TELS students have been cleared.