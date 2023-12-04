Former UK PM and Rabuka forge partnership

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka engaged in discussions with former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, exploring avenues for heightened cooperation between Fiji and the Tony Blair Foundation.

The talks encompassed potential collaborations in trade, technology, and addressing shared global challenges.

Given the urgency surrounding climate action, Rabuka and Blair delved into strategies to bolster joint efforts to confront climate-related challenges.

Both leaders recognized the imperative need for global solidarity in mitigating the impacts of climate change.

Rabuka articulated Fiji’s vision for the Blue Pacific, emphasizing regional priorities and a commitment to sustainable ocean management.

The leaders explored opportunities for the Blair Foundation to contribute to realizing this vision.

They also deliberated on pressing global challenges, underscoring the importance of international cooperation in tackling issues like climate change, economic resilience, and sustainable development.

Rabuka expressed gratitude for Blair’s insights and affirmed Fiji’s dedication to collaborative efforts with the Blair Foundation on shared global objectives.

The Tony Blair Foundation was established by the former UK Prime Minister.

It focuses on initiatives addressing global challenges such as governance, climate change, and economic development.

The foundation seeks to contribute expertise and resources to drive positive change and foster cooperation on an international scale.